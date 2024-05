Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 22: -- HC to hear pleas by payment app BharatPe's former MD Ashneer Grover and his wife, facing investigation in a cheating and forgery case, seeking permission to travel abroad.

-- HC to hear plea by NGO seeking damages from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over its documentary "India: The Modi Question". PTI ADS SKV VN VN