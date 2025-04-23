Don’t skip Amarnath Yatra, J&K despite Pahalgam attack: Karan Singh urges tourists

New Delhi: Congress leader Karan Singh on Wednesday urged people not to shy away from the Amarnath Yatra and Jammu and Kashmir during the upcoming tourist season due to the Pahalgam attack.

The former governor and Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir said a clear message has to be sent to the enemies that "we will not be cowed down by such cowardly acts" and asserted that it is the responsibility of the central government to ensure security in the Union Territory.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday left at least 26 people dead and several others injured.

"The natural calamity in Ramban that took several lives and created havoc was bad enough, but the gunning down of peaceful tourists in Pahalgam has been a most deplorable and despicable act. This carefully planned and executed massacre could only have been the product of cruel and barbaric minds," Singh said in a statement.

"My heart goes out to the families of the tourists killed in this operation, and my prayer for the recovery of those wounded. I presume steps are being planned to respond to this frightful attack that crossed all norms of civilised behaviour," he said.

Singh said it is important that in the tourist season and the Shri Amarnath Yatra, which will begin soon, the security of the participants is ensured.

"Both of these are major factors in the economic life of the Kashmiris, and it would be a double tragedy if, as a result of this unspeakable crime, for both these events, people shy away from participation.

"Indeed, full participation will send a clear message to our enemies that we will not be cowed down by such cowardly acts," the Congress leader and former Union minister said.