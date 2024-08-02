Important infra projects held up in Kerala due to delay in land acquisition: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Execution of important infrastructure projects falling fully/partly in Kerala is held up due to delay in land acquisition, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The minister said this while providing an update on the development of new coaching terminal in Nemom.

CPI (MP) John Brittas raised the issue of the construction of Nemom satellite terminal and asked, “Whether there are any changes in the earlier Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted for sanction to Railway Board on 02.11.2021 vis-à-vis the final DPR submitted by Southern Railways in 2022-23 and sanctioned in April 2023, for the development of new coaching terminal in Nemom.” Responding to the query, Vaishnaw said, “The work of “Development of new Coaching Terminal at Nemom” has been sanctioned in April, 2023 at a total cost of 116.57 crore as per the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Southern Railway in 2022-23.” “DPR preparation is a rigorous process and involves study of future traffic requirements, existing infrastructure available and site conditions so as to arrive at optimal solution and cost with consultation amongst stakeholders,” he added.

Vaishnaw said that since 2014, there has been substantial increase in fund allocation and commensurate commissioning of projects in Kerala, however, pace of execution of project is dependent on expeditious land acquisition.

“Railway acquires the land through State Government. State Government assesses the compensation amount and advises to Railway. On receipt of demand from State Government, Railway deposits compensation amount with concerned District Land acquisition Authority,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “Execution of important infrastructure projects falling fully/partly in the State of Kerala is held up due to delay in land acquisition and only about 62.83 Ha land has been acquired out of total requirement of about 459.54 Ha.” Highlighting the need for support of the Kerala government to expedite the land acquisition, Vaishnaw said, “Railway had initiated efforts for acquisition of land but could not succeed in acquiring land for projects though Railway has paid 2125.61 crore to the government of Kerala for land acquisition.” PTI JP AS AS