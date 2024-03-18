Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on March 18

Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on Monday, March 18: * HC has directed the police to expeditiously conclude the investigation into the incident where a 45-year-old woman died in January after a stage set up for a religious function collapsed at the Kalkaji temple * HC issued contempt notices to the DDA vice-chairman and the forest department's principal secretary over the felling of over 1,000 trees, including those on Southern Ridge land, to construct an approach road near the South Asian University * HC has said that the courts must scrutinise a wife's complaint or FIR against her husband or his family to determine whether the allegations carry elements of truth or are merely an instance of "clever drafting" * When an accused is cooperating with investigation and is not likely to abscond, custodial interrogation should be avoided as great amount of humiliation and disgrace is attached with arrest, the HC said * HC refused to grant any interim relief to a student who sought permission to file his nomination and participate in the upcoming JNU students' union elections till his petition to enhance the maximum age to contest polls is decided. PTI SKV ADS SZM