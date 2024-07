Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, July 1: *SC posted for hearing after two weeks a plea alleging OMR sheet manipulation in the controversy-ridden NEET-UG, 2024.

*SC deferred till July 23 AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case. PTI PKS MNK MNK