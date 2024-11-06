Important matters heard by SC on Nov 6

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 6: * In a significant ruling benefiting commercial drivers, the SC held that individuals holding a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving licence are eligible to drive transport vehicles with a weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

* The SC pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for an "illegal" demolition in 2019 while issuing directions to all states and Union territories on the procedure to be followed during road widening and removal of encroachments.

* Asking for a disclaimer over the contentious clock election symbol, the SC asked the warring Pawar factions - each led by Sharad and Ajit - of the NCP to woo voters and not waste their energy in court.

* The SC said a prior sanction will precede the prosecution of public servants accused of money laundering charges in discharge of official duty.

* The SC sought responses from the Uttarakhand government and others, including a medical college, on a plea of four students seeking a refund of approximately Rs 18 lakh each in excess fees paid to secure the release of their original documents. PTI MNL MNL IJT IJT