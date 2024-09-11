Important matters heard by SC on Wednesday

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday (Sep 11): * The SC gave two months to the Uttarakhand government to submit a concrete proposal for the rehabilitation of 50,000 people who face the prospect of being displaced after the railway land they have allegedly occupied illegally for decades in Haldwani is cleared of encroachments.

* The SC said establishment of Gram Nyayalayas across the country would help improve access to justice.

* Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) are also empowered under the Customs Act to seek recovery of duties on goods already cleared for import, the customs department told the Supreme Court as it sought a review of a 2021 verdict of the apex court.

* The SC said it will hear on September 17 the appeal of US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against a judgment of the NCLAT, which had stayed insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm BYJU’s and approved its Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI.

* The SC said it will set up a bench to hear subsequent pleas of mineral-rich states like Jharkhand seeking to recover royalty and tax dues on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands worth thousands of crore of rupees from the Centre and mining firms. PTI MNL MNL MNK MNK