Important matters heard by Supreme Court July 22

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, July 22: * The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Director, IIT-Delhi to set up a team of three experts that would go into a particular question asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination and submit a report on the correct answer by Tuesday noon.

* The SC gave bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the case related to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives, and restricted his movement to Delhi or Lucknow.

* The SC imposed an interim stay on directives passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display names of owners.

* Batting for hygiene at eateries, Supreme Court judge SVN Bhatti said on Monday he used to frequent a vegetarian restaurant run by a Muslim while posted in Kerala as it maintained international standards.

* The SC junked a plea seeking its direction for allowing arrested political leaders to campaign during elections virtually.

* The SC directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh to ensure notice is served on Surendra Koli on a plea challenging his acquittal in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case. PTI SJK NB