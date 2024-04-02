Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Apr 2

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 2: * The Supreme Court on Tuesday tore into Patanjali Ayurved's defence in the misleading advertisements, rejecting the apology from yoga guru Ramdev and the firm's managing director Acharya Balkrishna as "lip service" and warning them against perjury.

* The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the excise policy-linked money laundering case after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections, in a reprieve to the party whose top leadership is behind bars.

* States and Union Territories have the power to change their empanelled advocates, but while doing so they must ensure that the court's functioning is not adversely affected, the Supreme Court has said.

* The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up five district collectors of Tamil Nadu for not appearing physically before the Enforcement Directorate despite orders in a money laundering probe in connection with alleged illegal sand mining.

* Taking note of the death of Mukhtar Ansari, the Supreme Court on Tuesday closed its proceedings on a plea filed by the jailed gangster-turned-politician against an order of the Allahabad High Court sentencing him to five-year jail term in a 24-year-old case.

*The Supreme Court has said that foreign medical graduates cannot be treated differently and should be paid stipend during their internship like their counterparts who have done MBBS from Indian colleges. PTI SJK RPA