Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 1

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 1: * Calling demolition of residential homes in Prayagraj "inhuman and illegal", SC ordered city development authority to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to each aggrieved house owner within six weeks * Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia filed undertaking in SC saying he would maintain decency in his "The Ranveer Show" * SC refused to entertain plea challenging Allahabad HC order that asked Archaeological Survey of India to whitewash Mughal-era Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district * SC rejected plea filed by Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi against Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project * Tripura government informed SC that it was complying with 2006 verdict on police reforms and had initiated process for appointment of regular director general of police on March 7 * SC refused to hear fresh plea challenging validity of a provision of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which mandates maintaining religious character of a place as it existed on August 15, 1947 * SC asked TMC MP Mahua Moitra to make detailed representation to SEBI on mandating public disclosure of portfolio holdings of alternative investment funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) * SC said recent video of eight-year-old girl clutching her books and running away as bulldozer razes her shanty during anti-encroachment drive in UP had "shocked everybody" * SC pulled up NGO for opposing renewable energy project at Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra, which is declared a bird sanctuary and an eco-sensitive zone, asking how would country progress if every project was resisted.