Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 10

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 10: * SC refused to accept the affidavits of yoga guru Ramdev and his close aide Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurved tendering unconditional apologies for publishing "misleading" advertisements, asserting the court doesn't want to be "so generous" as they were issued after the duo was caught with their "back against the wall" * SC set aside its own three year old judgment that awarded an Anil Ambani group firm Rs 8,000 crore in a dispute with Delhi Metro and asked the company to return about Rs 2,500 crore it had already received, holding that the previous verdict caused "grave miscarriage of injustice" to a public utility which was saddled with an exorbitant liability * SC stayed the proceedings before a special court in a money laundering case against 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, whose company donated the most to political parties through the controversial electoral bonds scheme * SC dismissed a plea seeking a breathalyser test of voters in queue at every polling booth during the elections * Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an early hearing in SC on his plea challenging a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case * The Punjab government told SC it will not proceed with the trial of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drug haul case for the time being. PTI PKS SZM