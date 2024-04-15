Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 15

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, April 15: * Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not get any interim relief from the SC which sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate by April 24 on his plea challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

Advertisment

* SC refused to entertain AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's anticipatory bail application in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship and ordered him to join the investigation.

* SC extended the stay on the operation of the Allahabad High Court order that allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

* SC granted two weeks to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and others to file their replies to a plea moved by top bureaucrats from West Bengal against their summoning by the privileges committee of the Lower House of Parliament.

Advertisment

* SC refused to entertain a plea seeking voting facilities for around 18,000 people displaced internally due to the ethnic strife in Manipur for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

* SC appreciated the steps taken by the Indian Railways to prevent train accidents, including the automatic train protection system 'Kavach', to avoid collisions.

* The Madhya Pradesh government has defended in the SC the appointment of the Lokayukta and accused the Leader of the Opposition of making "false and baseless" allegations about not being consulted in the matter for political mileage. PTI ABA RPA