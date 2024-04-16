Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 16

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 16: * SC deprecated criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and calls for reverting to ballot papers, saying the electoral process in India is a "humongous task" and attempts should not be made to "bring down the system".

* SC warned yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna against any attempt to "degrade allopathy" and permitted them to tender a "public apology and show contrition" within a week in the contempt proceedings in the misleading advertisements case against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

* SC asked various state governments to apprise it in six weeks on the action taken in incidents of mob lynching and cow vigilantism.

* Asserting its right to regulate industrial alcohol, the Union government told the SC that framers of the Constitution intended to give the Centre complete control over any industry through enactment of Industrial (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951 in "public interest".

* SC directed West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, to appoint six suitable persons as vice-chancellors from a list of candidates provided by the state government.

* Extrajudicial confession by its very nature is a "weak piece" of evidence and it may be used as a corroborative piece of evidence in tandem with substantive evidence, SC said while acquitting a man who was convicted in a 1998 murder case.

* SC deferred the hearing to July 30 on the legal question of whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is also entitled to drive a transport vehicle with an unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg. PTI ABA RPA