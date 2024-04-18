Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 18

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 18: * Underscoring the importance of voter satisfaction and trust in the electoral system, SC told petitioners who sought its direction to go back to using ballot papers not to suspect the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and appreciate if the Election Commission does good work.

Advertisment

* The power of the states to regulate industrial alcohol is plenary and cannot be trampled by the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government told SC while emphasising that the term "intoxicating liquor" should be given a wider meaning to include industrial alcohol and should be brought within the ambit of the states' law-making power.

* The Election Commission of India informed SC that allegations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) showing one extra vote during a mock poll in Kerala's Kasaragod were false.

* SC granted time to jailed TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya to bring on record some additional documents in support of his bail plea in a case related to alleged irregularities in recruitment of primary school teachers in West Bengal.

* SC extended till May 8 the interim bail granted to Hyderabad businessman Abhishek Boinpally, an accused in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. PTI ABA NB