Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 19

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, April 19: * There will be "chaos" if SC starts entertaining petitions against rejection of nomination papers, an apex court bench said while dismissing the plea of a man from Bihar who intended to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate but his papers were rejected.

* SC sought replies of the Centre and the Assam government on a plea challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, meant to operationalise and regulate the process of grant of Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014.

* SC agreed to hear a petition that seeks to quash prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC issued "solely" on the grounds of impending elections.

* SC asked yoga guru Ramdev to implead the complainants, who have lodged cases against him over his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the Covid pandemic, as party in his plea seeking stay of criminal proceedings.

* In a setback to the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, SC upheld an appellate tribunal's ruling that the organisation is liable to pay service tax for charging an entry fee for organising Yoga camps, both residential and non-residential.

* SC asked a petitioner, who raised the issue of clamping restrictions on over-the-top (OTT) platforms claiming that they show nudity and inappropriate scenes, to make a representation before the government.

* A special court presided over by a sessions judge or an additional sessions judge has the jurisdiction to try a complaint under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, SC held as it quashed a 2022 verdict of the Bombay High Court.

* SC sought a response from the Centre on a plea against a provision of the surrogacy law which bars married couples from having a second child through surrogacy if they have a healthy first child. PTI ABA RHL