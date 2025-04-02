Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 2

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 2: * SC asked the Telangana assembly speaker why he took about 10 months to issue notices on the petitions for the disqualification of BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress.

* Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's purportedly saying in the assembly there would be no bye-elections even if BRS MLAs switched sides attracted SC's ire.

* SC pulled up the Bihar government observing its officials were suspended after incidents of bridge collapse but brought back after the furore died down.

* SC asked the Centre's environment and forest ministry to file its stand for reducing the timeline given to thermal power plants to comply with statutory emission norms.

* SC sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response on the interim bail plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

* SC heard the objections to the clauses of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) draft constitution prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao.