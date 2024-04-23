Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 23

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 23: * The Maharashtra government came up with a law for acquiring old and dilapidated buildings that were unsafe as the tenants were sitting tight over the properties and landlords had no money for repairs, the SC observed while examining whether privately owned resources can be considered "material resources of the community".

* Expanding the scope of its hearing in the Patanjali Ayurved case, the SC took a stern view of misleading advertisements by FMCG firms and asked three Union ministries to inform it about the steps they have taken to curb the practice which takes "public for a ride" and adversely affects their health.

* The SC suspended the sentence of Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim in a corruption case. PTI MNL NB