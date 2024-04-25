Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 25

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 25: * The SC made it clear that it is "subservient" to the historic 13-judge bench verdict in the Kesavananda Bharati case which upheld a part of Article 31C of the Constitution meant to save laws if they are enacted to subserve "common good" by taking over material resources including private assets * A husband has no control over his wife's 'stridhan' (woman's property) and while he may use it during the time of his distress, he has a moral obligation to return it to his wife, the Supreme Court has reiterated while directing a man to pay Rs 25 lakh to a woman in return for her lost gold. PTI MNL MNL SZM