Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 28

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, April 28: * SC called it an "important concern" and sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking a ban on streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms.

* SC said Allahabad HC was prima facie correct in allowing Hindu litigants to make the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India as parties in the Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

* SC allowed the return of passport to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to enable him to travel abroad for work.

* You are constructing huge highways but people are dying there because of lack of facilities, SC said as it pulled up the Centre over the delay in formulating a cashless scheme for treating motor accident victims.

* SC directed the expeditious trial of 11 cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in which chargesheets were filed post a reinvestigation.

* SC dismissed a plea challenging an order upholding a 2023 rule mandating proficiency in Telugu language to qualify for the civil judge's post in Telangana.

* SC told the Gujarat government that a compound wall, being constructed to prevent encroachment at a demolition site near Gir's Somnath Temple, should be five to six feet height.

* SC was informed that DMK leader V Senthil Balaji stepped down as a Tamil Nadu minister and his resignation was accepted by Governor.

* SC refused to entertain a fresh plea challenging constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying it cannot entertain "hundreds" of petitions on the issue. PTI ABA NB