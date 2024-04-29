Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 29

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, April 29: * The SC on Monday questioned the non-appearance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the ED despite repeated summonses for recording of statements, and asked if he can challenge the arrest in a money laundering case related to the excise policy scam on the ground of non-recording of his version.

Advertisment

* The SC stayed a Calcutta High Court order directing the CBI to probe the role of West Bengal government officials in a teacher recruitment scam. It, however, refused to stay for now the cancellation of the appointment of over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff.

* In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and the Kerala government on a plea of a non-believer Muslim woman that instead of Shariat, she wanted to be governed by secular Indian Succession law to deal with her ancestral property rights.

* The SC asked the West Bengal government as to why the state should come in as a petitioner for "protecting the interest" of some private individuals in the Sandeshkhali matter.

Advertisment

* The Centre on told the SC that around Rs 3,400 crore has been released to the Karnataka government for drought management in the state.

* The SC dismissed a plea raising the issue of tallying of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with the votes cast using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

* The SC extended the stay on the trial of a criminal case lodged against Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai for allegedly delivering a hate speech against Christians in an interview to a YouTube channel in October 2022.

Advertisment

* The SC refused to entertain a plea seeking postponement of certain papers of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams scheduled for May on account of the Lok Sabha polls.

* The SC refused to consider listing of a plea seeking abolition of the collegium system of judges appointing judges in the higher judiciary.

* The SC adjourned till May 6 the hearing on the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case.

* The SC said it will consider listing the plea of former IPS officer Debasish Dhar, who was given a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal's Birbhum, challenging cancellation of his nomination papers.

* The SC dismissed a plea of suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Puja Singhal seeking bail in a money laundering matter, observing it is an "extraordinary case". PTI SJK NB NB