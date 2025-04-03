Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 3

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 3: * In a major jolt to the West Bengal government, SC invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools, and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

* SC asked the Telangana government to explain the "compelling urgency" for clearing a large tree cover on a land parcel next to University of Hyderabad, and stayed any future activity till further orders.

* SC expressed its displeasure over Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's statement in the assembly that there would be no bye-elections, and said he was expected to exercise "some degree of restraint".

* SC refused to relax the ban imposed on the manufacture, storage and sale on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR noting air pollution levels had remained alarming for a considerable time.

* SC said the high court would decide whether the elected gram panchayat members, whose five-year tenure was over in Manipur, were entitled to continue in their posts in the event of the appointment of an administrative committee or an administrator.