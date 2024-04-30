Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 30

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 30: * 'No private property is material resources of community' and "every private property is material resources of community" are two "extreme" stands and there is a need for contemporary interpretation keeping in mind privatisation and national interests, the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday.

* The SC came down heavily on the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for its "inaction" for six years in the misleading advertisements case involving Patanjali Ayurved Limited, saying it has to be honest with the court if it wanted "sympathy and compassion".

* Noting that a number of foreigners have been languishing in detention centres for years, the SC asked the State Legal Services Authority of Assam to apprise it about the foreigners detained for more than two years.

* Terming life and liberty as "exceedingly important", the SC questioned the Enforcement Directorate on the timing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ahead of the general elections in the money laundering case related to excise policy scam.

* The Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority told the SC that manufacturing licenses of 14 products of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy have been "suspended with immediate effect".

* The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro Ltd challenging the short-term tender floated for the construction of the Rs 8,000-crore Sharavathi pumped storage power project in Karnataka.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea of former IPS officer Debasish Dhar, who was given a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal's Birbhum, challenging cancellation of his nomination papers.