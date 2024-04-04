Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 4

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 4: * The Supreme Court on Thursday restored the scheduled caste certificate of sitting Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana, holding that the Bombay High Court overstepped while re-appreciating the findings of the scrutiny committee, in a huge last-miniute relief that cleared the decks for her to contest the Maharashtra seat reserved for dalits on a BJP ticket * Days before the first vote for the Lok Sabha polls is cast, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the rival NCP factions led by party founder Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to abide by its directions on the use of symbols, party names and disclaimers in publicity material for the elections * The 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and subsequent rules have been brought to safeguard the right to life, liberty and dignity of persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, said a fresh plea filed in the Supreme Court * Asserting the right to regulate industrial alcohol, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that legislative power in relation to levy excise duty on alcohol not fit for human consumption but meant for industrial use lies exclusively with the Parliament. PTI SJK SZM