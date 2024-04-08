Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 8

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, April 8: * AAP leader Sanjay Singh failed to get relief from SC in a defamation case lodged for his alleged comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.

* In a relief to former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, SC said he need not surrender till further orders to undergo the life sentence awarded to him in a 2006 fake encounter killing case.

* Observing that everyone who makes allegations on social media cannot be put behind bars, SC restored the bail to a YouTuber who was accused of making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2021.

* In a relief to Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy, SC stayed till further orders the proceedings against against him in a corruption case.

* SC quashed the money laundering case against former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and his son Yash in the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, saying there were no proceeds of crime.

* SC sought responses from the Centre, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and others on a PIL seeking directions for safeguarding the interests of intersex children who undergo unregulated sex change surgeries.

* Centre informed SC that the chairperson and two members of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) have been appointed.

* SC directed the Assam government to maintain the status quo at the Doloo tea estate in the Cachar district of Assam, where Greenfield Airport is proposed to be constructed. PTI PKS RPA