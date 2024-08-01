Important matters heard by Supreme Court on August 1

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 1: * SC held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and economically more backward * "Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM's residence," SC asked as it came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar who allegedly assaulted AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal earlier this year * How could someone be appointed to a government job without proper checking and verification of documents, SC asked while expressing surprise over the appointment of some employees in the Railways on the basis of forged documents. PTI PKS SZM