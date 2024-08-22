Important matters heard by Supreme Court on August 22

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 22: * A tough talking Supreme Court on Thursday termed "extremely disturbing" the Kolkata Police's delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor raped and killed at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and also asked protesting doctors to get back to work * The CBI alleged in the SC that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe * The SC asked the Maharashtra government to issue an order by September 7 for handing over the land at Bandra-Kurla complex to Bombay High Court for construction of its new building * The SC said it would soon form a multi-member panel to amicably resolve the grievances of farmers "for all times" and asked both the Punjab and Haryana governments to persuade the agitators at the Shambhu border between the states to remove their tractors and trollies from the site * The SC refused to pass an interim order to ensure that the committee of creditors does not hold any meeting in pursuance of the insolvency proceedings against embattled ed-tech firm Byju's * Different groups of employees, who may be working in aid but are governed by separate sets of rules, are not eligible for the same benefits upon obtaining similar qualifications, the Supreme Court held on Thursday * The SC on Thursday modified the condition of furnishing solvent surety of Rs 10 lakh which was imposed on activist Teesta Setalvad while permitting her to travel to Malaysia from August 31 to September 10 for a conference * Excessive bail is no bail, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while observing that granting the relief and then imposing onerous conditions is to take away with the left hand, what is given with the right * The SC said the bail plea of activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, would be heard together with a separate pending petition filed by the NIA challenging the bail granted to one of the co-accused. PTI SJK SZM