Important matters heard by Supreme Court on August 23

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, August 23: * The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) defended in the SC the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying it was necessary as he chose to remain "evasive and non-cooperative" in his replies to questions about his role in the alleged excise policy scam * The SC deferred till September 5 hearing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pleas seeking bail and challenging the arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam * The SC said it was "very sad" that courts have not been able to understand the fine distinction between the offences of criminal breach of trust and cheating despite the penal law being in force for over 162 years * An offence under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, is not established merely on the fact that the complainant is a SC or ST member unless there is an intention to humiliate, the SC said. PTI SJK SJK SZM SZM