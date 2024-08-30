Important matters heard by Supreme Court on August 30

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, August 30: * The Kerala government moved SC seeking early setting up of a five-judge Constitution bench to hear its lawsuit against the Centre raising the issue of ceiling on net borrowing * SC asked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to appear for mediation for exploring the possibility of a settlement * SC said it will hear on September 2 an interim plea of the AAP-led Punjab government seeking release of over Rs 1,000 crore urgently from the Centre on account of alleged dues pertaining to the Rural Development Fund * The National Human Rights Commission told SC it would hold discussions with stakeholders and come out with a "concrete proposal" to resolve the issue of immediate financial assistance to the rescued bonded labourers * SC asked the Tamil Nadu government to apprise it on September 2 of the reasons behind well-known YouTuber Savukku Shankar's detention just after being released in connection with several criminal cases * SC reserved its verdict on the vexed legal question of whether a person ineligible to become an arbitrator can nominate another as one * SC protected from arrest a private news channel anchor who is facing a court-monitored SIT probe in a case pertaining to mobile phone interviews of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi * The Uttar Pradesh government told SC that closure reports have been filed in three FIRs which were lodged in connection with web series "Tandav" for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. PTI PKS SZM