Important matters heard by Supreme Court on August 6

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 6: * SC reserved its order on pleas filed by AAP leader Manish Sisodia seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. * SC said it has ordered listing of a plea challenging the verdict of the Bombay High Court which had upheld the decision of a Mumbai college to impose a ban on wearing of 'hijab', 'burqa' and 'naqab' inside the campus.

* SC said it would hear in September the pleas of the West Bengal government and others challenging a Calcutta High Court order that invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in state government and aided schools.

* SC rejected the plea filed by Sameer Kulkarni, arrested for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, challenging the sanction for prosecution granted by the Maharashtra government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

* SC agreed to list for hearing a plea of child rights body NCPCR seeking an authoritative pronouncement on a vexed legal question whether a secular law on prohibition of child marriage will prevail over the Muslim personal law.

* SC dismissed a plea seeking centre-wise data of the clinical trial of anti-diarrhoea vaccine Rotavac, saying it cannot sit in appeal over the decision taken by an expert committee on the issue.

* SC asked Indian Medical Association president R V Asokan whether his unconditional apology to the apex court over his "damaging" statements in an interview to PTI was published in all those newspapers which carried his interview.