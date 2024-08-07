Important matters heard by Supreme Court on August 7

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 7: * SC expunged some "scandalous" and "unwarranted" observations made against the apex court by a single-judge bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a contempt case, saying it was "pained" by these remarks.

* SC said judges should exercise restraint and responsibility while making observations during the proceedings in courts, particularly when the hearings are live streamed.

* Citing low conviction rate in money laundering cases, SC asked the Enforcement Directorate to focus on quality of prosecution and evidence.

* SC deferred to August 28 the hearing on the question whether its 2022 verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers to arrest and attach property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act required any reconsideration.

* SC sought the Rajasthan government's response on the Central Empowered Committee's report flagging concerns over harm to wildlife in the Sariska Tiger Reserve due to the unregulated movement of private vehicles to the famous Pandupol Hanuman temple in the core area.

* SC directed the Delhi Police to file its response by August 21 on the plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar for grant of bail in the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal assault case.