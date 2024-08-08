Important matters heard by Supreme Court on August 8

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 8: * SC will hear on Friday a plea challenging a Bombay High Court verdict upholding a Mumbai college's decision to ban hijabs, burqas and naqabs inside the campus.

* SC flagged issues pertaining to meagre pension being given to district judges, and asked the Centre to resolve these at the earliest.

* SC agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach. PTI ABA RHL