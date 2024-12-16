Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Dec 16

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, December 16: * SC asked some former bureaucrats and social activists who moved a plea against a 'Dharam Sansad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, alleging a call was issued for the "genocide of Muslims", to send an email seeking urgent listing.

* SC sought response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea filed by former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court denying them bail in a machine theft case.

* The arc and web of drug trade cannot be permitted to corrode the shine of the youth of India, SC said while expressing disquiet about the proliferation of drug abuse in the country.

* SC agreed to examine a plea seeking direction for framing pan-India guidelines to provide a safe environment for women, children and transgender persons in society.

* SC said carnatic vocalist T M Krishna should not be recognised as the recipient of the M S Subbulakshmi award as an interim measure.

* SC asked how raising the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" a criminal offence.

* There is a presumption of constitutionality attached to every enactment,SC said and dismissed a plea against a Gujarat High Court order refusing to suspend certain provisions of a 1991 state law over properties in disturbed areas.

* SC extended by five years the registration period of three specialised armoured diesel vehicles belonging to the special protection group (SPG).

* SC lifted its stay on the felling of trees for the construction of a railway line between Mathura and Jhansi observing the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited had completed the mandatory planting of 50,943 saplings.

* In a relief to the CBI, SC set aside a judgement of the Karnataka High Court quashing a 2013 criminal case against a company and others in an alleged case of illegal iron ore export.

* SC said the petitions of e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart challenging an order of the Competition Commission of India ordering a probe against them for alleged malpractices should be transferred to the Karnataka High Court. PTI PKS NB