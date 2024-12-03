Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Dec 3

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 3: * Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday recused from hearing a batch of pleas challenging the exclusion of the CJI from the panel meant for selecting the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Advertisment

* With a view to ensure a nationwide compliance of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and union territories to constitute an internal complaints committee in all government departments and undertakings.

* The SC stayed the death sentence of a 30-year–old man convicted of the rape and murder of a 19-year-old engineering student in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

* Visually impaired persons needed to be dealt with "empathy and compassion", the SC said while reserving its verdict on pleas, including a suo motu case over non-grant of quota to such candidates in judicial services in a few states.

Advertisment

* The SC sought details from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on the facilities available for housing homeless persons in the national capital in view of the impending chilly winters * The SC imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the Centre for filing an appeal against an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal, which granted a liberalised pension to the widow of a soldier who died during a counter-terrorism patrol in Jammu and Kashmir.

* The SC has agreed to hear a plea challenging an Allahabad High Court order that dismissed an application seeking quashing of a chargesheet and proceedings under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

* The SC appointed a retired judge of the Kerala High Court as an administrator to conduct administration and management elections of the ancient Oachira Parabrahma Temple and its allied institutions in a "free and fair manner". PTI MNL RHL