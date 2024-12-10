Important matters heard by Supreme Court on December 10

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 10: *In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of news reports over the purported controversial statements of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav at a VHP function and sought details from the Allahabad High Court on the issue.

*The SC directed the parties to share their recommendations and suggestions on preventing gender-based violence and developing safety protocols for doctors and medical staff at hospitals with the court-appointed national task force.

*The SC upheld an order which enhanced the compensation payable to some land owners whose land in Haryana was acquired for Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway.

*The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a Maharashtra MLA moved the Supreme Court against several pending petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, saying the law protected public order, fraternity, unity and secularism of the nation.

*The SC dismissed a CBI plea against a Bombay High Court order granting bail on medical grounds to former DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan in the multi-crore bank loan scam case.

*The SC dismissed an appeal of the Centre against an order upholding the reinstatement of a senior IPS officer from Chhattisgarh who was compulsorily retired following allegations of corruption, extortion and sedition.

*The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it had written to the state chief secretaries to follow the law laid down by the apex court on the issue of internet shutdowns.

*The Centre on Tuesday stated in the Supreme Court that the Covid 19 pandemic was "a disaster like no other" and vaccination saved people's lives.

*The SC said the Centre and the Karnataka government should resolve the issue of release of financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the state for drought management.