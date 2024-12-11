Important matters heard by Supreme Court on December 11

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 11: * AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia won't have to report to the investigating officer twice a week in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the Delhi excise policy after the Supreme Court relaxed his bail conditions on Wednesday.

* The SC directed the Tamil Nadu government to spell out its proposed actions over the appointment of the "Arangavalar Committee" (trustee committee) for all Hindu temples in the state.

* The SC agreed to examine a plea against the Kerala High Court order in favour of the administration of the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in the state which decided to discontinue the ancient ritual of "udayasthamana pooja" on ekadasi.

* The SC granted bail to two men arrested in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, taking note of their prolonged incarceration and unlikely that the trial would begin in the near future.

* Marriage or companionship is an integral part of the natural life of a person, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday and enhanced the compensation to a woman with 75 per cent intellectual disability due to a road accident.

* Observing much needed to be done, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to file an action taken report on the compliance of its direction for ensuring manual sewer cleaning was completely eradicated in a phased manner. PTI SJK HIG