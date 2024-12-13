Important matters heard by Supreme Court on December 13

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, December 13: * The SC refused to entertain a plea challenging a decision of the Goa assembly speaker rejecting a disqualification petition of the Congress against eight of its MLAs who defected to the ruling BJP in 2022.

* In an innovative approach, the Supreme Court on Friday granted conditional future bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been in jail in connection with a money-laundering case related to the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state, and expedited the trial.

* Observing protesting farmers should adopt the Gandhian way, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered immediate medical aid to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose health is deteriorating owing to his indefinite fast for over a fortnight at a Punjab-Haryana border.

* Saying "a child is not a chattel", the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea of the parents of a woman for criminal action against her partner on the ground she was a minor when she married.

* In a relief to a former IPS officer, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed the proceedings against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Haryana, saying the special judge acted in a "predetermined manner".

* The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging a Madras High Court order allowing the conferment of an award named after legendary vocalist M S Subbulakshmi on well-known Carnatic music singer T M Krishna.

* The Supreme Court on Friday said the plea seeking a policy for verification of electronic voting machines should go before the same bench that delivered a verdict in April rejecting the demand for bringing back the old paper ballots.

* The Special Protection Group on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the National Green Tribunal which refused to allow extension of registration period of three specialised armoured vehicles by five years.

* In the aftermath of the 34-year-old techie's suicide in Bengaluru, a PIL in the Supreme Court has sought the appointment of an expert committee to review and reform the existing dowry and domestic violence laws to stop their misuse. PTI SJK SJK NB NB