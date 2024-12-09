Important matters heard by Supreme Court on December 9

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, December 9: * SC directed Manipur government to submit detailed sealed-cover report on number of properties that were fully or partially burnt, looted or encroached upon during ongoing ethnic violence in state.

Advertisment

* SC refused to entertain plea challenging results of CLAT-PG 2025 examination * In relief to woman Army officer, SC granted her permanent commission, saying she was wrongly excluded from consideration when other similarly placed officers were given benefit * SC sought responses from eight states and their high courts on suo motu case over adverse impact of stay orders granted by appellate courts on pace of criminal trials * SC proposed to appoint agency, which could suggest steps towards enhancing national capital's depleting green cover * Reservation cannot be on basis of religion, SC observed while hearing batch of pleas challenging a Calcutta High Court verdict striking down OBC status of several castes in West Bengal granted since 2010 * Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu withdrew from Supreme Court his plea seeking bail in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case * SC sought CBI's response on former media executive Indrani Mukerjea's plea challenging Bombay High Court ruling, denying her to travel abroad as she is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora * SC dismissed plea seeking directions to Centre and other authorities to immediately clear blockades on national and state highways in Punjab where farmers are staging protests * SC upheld an order of Bombay High Court which commuted death penalty of two convicts in 2007 Pune BPO employee gang-rape and murder case to "life term for a period of 35 years" on grounds of inordinate delay in executing them * SC said it would hear on December 11 AAP leader Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking relaxation of bail conditions which require him to report to the investigating officer twice a week in the corruption and money laundering cases related to Delhi excise policy.

* SC disposed of plea seeking direction to political parties to follow the procedure for protection of women at workplace under 2013 POSH Act. PTI SJK SJK SZM SZM