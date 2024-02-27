Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Feb 27

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 27: * The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved for prima facie violation of the undertaking given by it in the court about its products and also about statements claiming their medicinal efficacy.

* Terming the plea of Tamil Nadu as "strange and unusual", the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed five district collectors to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe pertaining to alleged illegal sand mining.

* The Supreme Court directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday to set up a medical board to examine the health condition of Prabir Purkayastha, the founder of news portal NewsClick who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a case registered against him under the anti-terror law.

* The liberty of a citizen is of paramount importance and not deciding a matter pertaining to it expeditiously will deprive a person of the precious right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court has said.