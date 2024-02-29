Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Feb 29

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 29: * Overturning an apex court judgement of 2018, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that stay orders passed by a lower court or high court in civil and criminal cases cannot stand vacated automatically after six months, and said such a direction "virtually amounts to judicial legislation".

* In a jolt to Vedanta Limited, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed its plea for re-opening of its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, while underlining the importance of health and welfare of the local residents.

* The Supreme Court has ruled that telecom firms are not under a legal obligation to deduct tax at source on profits to be made by their distributors or franchisees by selling prepaid coupons and SIM cards to mobile phone users.

* The Supreme Court has upheld the two-child eligibility criterion of the Rajasthan government for seeking public employment, ruling that it is not discriminatory and does not violate the Constitution.

* A man cannot be held guilty for abetment of his wife's suicide within seven years of marriage unless there is cogent evidence of harassment or cruelty, the Supreme Court has said while acquitting a man charged with abetting the suicide of his wife three decades ago.

* The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear in March a plea seeking direction to the government to release Rohingya refugees who have been "illegally and arbitrarily" detained in jails and detention centres across the country. PTI SJK NB NB