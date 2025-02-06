Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Feb 6

Important matters heard by the the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 6: * In a significant order, the SC transferred all the petitions against the 2025 CLAT results from various high courts to the Delhi High Court for a "consistent adjudication".

* The SC questioned the delay on the part of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi over his assent to the bills passed by state legislative assembly and said "he seems to have adopted his own procedure".

* The SC asked the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) administrator former judge SP Garg to hand over charge to its elected governing body by February 11.

* The SC granted interim police protection to the officials of Discovery Communications India on a plea alleging threats by followers of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu following the release of the documentary series "Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu".

* The SC adjourned hearing on the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.