Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 28: * The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked mineral-rich states like Jharkhand and Odisha whether Parliament can prescribe any limitation on the taxes they impose on mineral bearing land * The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till March 13 the protection from any coercive action to BRS leader K Kavitha in a money-laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam * The Supreme Court has sought responses of the Centre, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and others, including 13 states, on a plea alleging fraudulent activities linked to motivational speaker Vivek Bindra and his firm Bada Business Pvt Ltd. PTI SJK SZM
Important matters heard by Supreme Court on February 28
New Update