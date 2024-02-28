Important matters heard by Supreme Court on February 28

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 28: * The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked mineral-rich states like Jharkhand and Odisha whether Parliament can prescribe any limitation on the taxes they impose on mineral bearing land * The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till March 13 the protection from any coercive action to BRS leader K Kavitha in a money-laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam * The Supreme Court has sought responses of the Centre, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and others, including 13 states, on a plea alleging fraudulent activities linked to motivational speaker Vivek Bindra and his firm Bada Business Pvt Ltd. PTI SJK SZM