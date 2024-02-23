Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Friday

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, February 23: * SC directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to publish the review orders of the special committee under the Union home secretary on restoration of internet services in the union territory, saying the review cannot be an empty formality.

* SC sought to know which law gives legitimacy to children born outside a formal marriage, be it void or voidable.

* SC was told by the Madhya Pradesh High Court that it will stick to its earlier decision of terminating the services of six women judicial officers for their unsatisfactory performance.

* SC said it will hear on May 2 the matter involving a Calcutta High Court verdict wherein the judges had advised adolescent girls "to control sexual urges".

* SC asked the Madhya Pradesh Police to not withdraw the security cover provided to the son and other family members a slain Congress leader, who were allegedly facing threat to their lives, without prior permission of the court.

* SC granted the Uttar Pradesh government 10 days to file its response on former Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's plea challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed his petition seeking quashing of the proceedings for his alleged remarks about Ramcharitmanas. PTI MNL DIV DIV