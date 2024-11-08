Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Friday:

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, November 8: * The contentious legal question over Aligarh Muslim University's minority status would be decided by a new bench, the Supreme Court held and overruled the 1967 judgement that said the university cannot be considered a minority institution since it was created by a central law.

* The Supreme Court ruled against unilateral appointment of arbitrators by the public sector undertakings in contractual disputes, saying such practices violate principles of fairness, impartiality and equality guaranteed under the Constitution.

* The Supreme Court directed a Kuki organisation to produce material to indicate authenticity of some leaked audio clips on the basis of which it filed a plea seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged role of the Manipur chief minister in the ethnic violence.

* The Supreme Court allowed the Jharkhand government not to appoint till December 3 expert members to the independent fact-finding committee directed to be constituted by the high court to identify infiltrators from Bangladesh in the state.

* The Supreme Court directed the Centre to implement mandatory accessibility standards within three months in a significant order aimed at improving access to public spaces for persons with disabilities.

* The Supreme Court junked a PIL seeking a CBI probe into alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

* The Supreme Court sought response from the Karnataka government and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on a plea filed by the CBI challenging the state government's decision to withdraw its consent to the probe agency for investigating a disproportionate assets (DA) case against the Congress leader.

* The Supreme Court sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking inclusion of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy in the national Ayushman Bharat scheme. PTI MNL AS AS