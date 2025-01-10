Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Jan 10

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, Jan 10: * Ordering a status quo, the SC asked the Uttar Pradesh authorities, the Archaeological Survey of India and others not to take steps over a "private well" near the Mughal-era Jama Masjid mosque in Sambhal.

* The SC said a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order to combine 15 lawsuits by Hindu petitioners in the Mathura Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute may be raised later.

* The SC refused to examine pleas challenging the delimitation clause in the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act which reserves one-third seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

* The SC directed the tree authority of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation not to allow any further tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey colony without its permission.

* The SC stayed show cause notices issued by GST authorities worth over Rs 1 lakh crore to online gaming companies and casinos over alleged tax evasion.

* The SC allowed petitioners, who dropped out from their courses between November 5 and November 18, 2024, to register for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced.

* Swamy Shraddananda, jailed for 30 years for killing his wife, has moved the SC seeking authorities to decide his mercy plea filed before the President in December, 2023. PTI MNL NB