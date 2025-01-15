Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Jan 15

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan 15: * The SC sought responses from the Centre and the poll panel on Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's plea against the recent amendments, including no public access to CCTV, to the 1961 election rules.

* In a significant development, the SC said it may transfer all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test results to one high court, preferably the Punjab and Haryana HC.

* The SC asked the Punjab government for a copy of the health reports of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, to be examined for an opinion from the medical board of AIIMS.

* The SC protected from arrest till February 14 former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

* The SC refused to examine a plea filed by BRS working president K T Rama Rao against the order that refused to quash an FIR against him in the Formula E race case.

* The SC deferred hearing to March the plea of the mosque management committee against an order rejecting its petition in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura, UP.

* The SC barred from declaring the Bihar legislative council by-election result for the seat previously held by expelled RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh.

* The SC sought a response from the Centre on a PIL that alleged an enormous rise in cyber crimes and the nuisance of unsolicited calls in the country.

* In a major relief to former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan, the Supreme Court on Wednesday closed the proceedings initiated against him over his comments on the apex court in an interview to news agency PTI in April last year.

* The SC asked whether the money from the state exchequer should be used for creating housing, health and educational facilities for the poor or laying cycle tracks in the country.

* The SC warned states and union territories of contempt action if they failed to act against misleading advertisements.

