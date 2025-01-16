Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Jan 16

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan 16: * Supreme Court judge Justice K V Viswanathan on Thursday recused himself from hearing coal scam cases, paving way for a fresh three-judge bench to decide a crucial issue arising from previous orders that barred the high court from entertaining appeals.

Advertisment

* The SC said it will hear on February 13 the appeals filed by the Gujarat government and several other convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

* The SC favoured a uniform policy for management of tiger reserves throughout the country.

* The Maharashtra government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will hand over the next tranche of 5.25 acres of land by January 31 for the construction of the Bombay High Court's new building complex in Mumbai's Bandra region.

Advertisment

* The SC dismissed a plea challenging the election of Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra to Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

* The SC granted bail to an accused in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

* The SC has agreed to examine a contempt petition filed by a retired assistant professor from Madhya Pradesh seeking release of pension and other retiral benefits. PTI SJK HIG