Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Jan 17

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, Jan 17: * In an unusual turn of events in the Supreme Court, a law officer criticised the ED for filing a "half-baked" reply in a bail matter and later termed it a miscommunication while urging the SC to proceed with the hearing.

* Terming the rising air pollution a "drastic" problem, the Supreme Court on Friday said the measures that are needed to deal with it should also be "drastic" and asked the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to impose a complete ban on firecrackers in their areas falling under the National Capital Region.

* This is blatant in the national capital, the SC said as it came down heavily on the MCD over 3,000 tonnes of solid waste remaining untreated everyday.

* The SC said the offence of abetment of suicide under the Indian Penal Code should not be invoked mechanically against individuals only to soothe feelings of the distraught family members of the person who has died.

* The SC stayed an order asking the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry by January 5 to implement the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

* The SC refused to grant bail on medical grounds to former chairman of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) E Abubacker in a case registered against him under anti-terror law UAPA.

* The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the termination of a judicial officer, who travelled to Doha and the United Kingdom in 2019 without the requisite permissions. PTI SJK HIG