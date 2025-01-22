Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Jan 22

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 22: * Former councillor and February 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain failed to secure an interim bail to campaign for Delhi assembly polls after a SC bench gave a split verdict.

* SC extended its stay on the Allahabad High Court's order that permitted a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex in Mathura.

* SC referred to another bench the pleas of the Reserve Bank of India and others challenging a Bombay High Court order that quashed a decision of the Yes Bank administrator to write off additional tier 1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore as part of a bailout.

* SC said it expected an amicable settlement and a decent burial of a pastor whose body was lying in a mortuary since January 7 as it reserved its verdict on his son's plea.

* SC cited paucity of time and deferred to January 29 the hearing on the suo-motu case over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

* SC kept in abeyance a plea for contempt action against Punjab government officials after noting that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on a hunger strike, was undergoing medical treatment without breaking his fast.

* SC sought responses from the Madhya Pradesh government and the CBI on a plea seeking a probe by the premier central agency into the alleged murder of three members of a Dalit family in the state.

* SC directed reserving the treasurer's post and 30 per cent seats for women lawyers in the executive committee of Delhi Sales Tax Bar Association and Delhi Tax Bar Association.

* Calling it a "defective" affidavit, SC slammed the Assam government for not giving in its reply reasons for detaining 270 foreigners at the Matia transit camp.

* SC asked the high court to consider the point of interim relief on a plea of a IIT Bombay student with vision disability over the issue of accommodation. PTI PKS NB