Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Jan 23

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 23 * SC recalled its order suspending a Tihar Central Jail official who allegedly provided facilities to former promoters of erstwhile Unitech Group.

Advertisment

* SC raised concern over a large numbers of lawyers marking their appearance in cases, and their names running into several pages, whereas an order was only a few pages.

* SC said it was keen on finding a solution over the issue of disparity in pension to retired high court judges. PTI PKS NB NB