Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Jan 24

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 24: * SC expressed surprise over the Centre's stand that it does not accept the 1981 amendment to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Act, which effectively accorded minority status to the institution, and said the government has to stand by what Parliament has done.

* SC observed that education is a very important source of cultural power and it cannot be said that a pre-Constitution institution is not entitled to claim right under Article 30 of the Constitution.

* SC cancelled the bail granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in the multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case.

* SC adjourned till January 31 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020.

* The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, a Rajasthan government-owned power distribution firm, on Wednesday vehemently opposed in SC a plea of Adani Power seeking over Rs 1,300 crore as late payment surcharges (LPS) from the state discom. PTI PKS CK